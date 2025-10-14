“Benin are used to playing away,” Gernot Rohr warns Nigeria

On the eve of the showdown with Nigeria, Benin’s coach, Gernot Rohr, warned the Super Eagles. Confident ahead of this final qualifying match, the coach believes his players, used to playing away from home, have what it takes to pull off a shock and secure a historic qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

On the eve of the decisive clash with Nigeria in Uyo, Gernot Rohr stressed that his players won’t be unsettled. Benin’s coach said the Cheetahs are accustomed to travelling, having played all of their qualifying matches away from home.

“We played all our matches away, not a single home game. We’re used to these conditions and to playing finals,” Rohr explained at a press conference.

Deprived of a CAF-approved stadium, Benin did indeed conduct its entire qualifying campaign away from Cotonou. Despite that, the Cheetahs top Group C with 17 points and need only a draw to clinch a historic qualification for the 2026 World Cup, to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Confident but realistic, the Franco-German coach expects a tough contest: “We’re aiming for victory, but we’ll have to be patient. Nigeria has no option but to win, which promises a very open match.” The duel looks set to be fiery in Uyo, where the Super Eagles, with their backs to the wall, will have to prevail to keep their World Cup hopes alive.