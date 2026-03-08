Benin: after the crisis meeting, The Democrats once again in talks this Friday

In Benin, the leaders of the Les Démocrates party are meeting again this Friday, March 6, 2026 in Cotonou.

The meeting comes two days after a crisis meeting convened following former President Boni Yayi’s resignation from the leadership of the party.

The session is taking place at the party’s headquarters in Fifadji. Announced for 10 a.m., it finally began around 12:30 p.m. Several party figures travelled to attend, including the National Secretary for Communication Guy Mitokpè, former deputy Habibou Woroucoubou, and Jules Lodjou, former candidate for the vice presidency of the Republic. Sariki Raouf Augustin and Eugène Azatassou are also taking part in the discussions.

The meeting is chaired by the party’s first vice-president, Éric Houndété. He leads the proceedings in the presence of Nourénou Atchadé, the president of the parliamentary group, and Administrative Secretary Kamar Ouassangari.

This new round of consultations is part of the series of discussions undertaken by the party to assess the internal situation and to define the future of the party’s organization after the announcement of Boni Yayi’s withdrawal.