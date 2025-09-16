- Publicité-

Benin adopts a law on the entry, stay, residence and exit of foreigners

President Patrice Talon promulgated on July 2, 2025 a new law governing the entry, stay, residence and exit of foreigners on Beninese territory. Passed by the National Assembly on June 25, the legislation aims to more strictly regulate immigration conditions and the control of foreigners in Benin.

Thus, any foreigner wishing to enter, transit, or stay for a specified period in Benin is now required to hold a visa issued by a competent authority, unless international conventions or bilateral agreements provide an exemption.

The law confirms that nationals of more than 53 African countries already benefit from a visa exemption for stays not exceeding 90 days, a measure in place since 2020.

For any stay exceeding 90 days, the foreigner must complete identification formalities, which include obtaining a foreigner’s personal identification certificate.

Foreigners must always carry a passport or a valid identification document, and, where applicable, a visa. Entry into the territory is subject to document checks at the border, including the possibility of being refused entry if the required papers are missing.

Sanctions and control mechanisms

A foreigner without a residence permit or staying irregularly risks a fine or imprisonment of one to six months.

A minor foreigner who is not emancipated must leave the territory accompanied by a parent or the person with parental authority.

The minister in charge of public security may cancel any visa or withdraw a residence card if the holder has been finally convicted of a crime or offense, or for any reason that would have prevented the issuance of the permit had it been known.