Benin: a Tolègba fetish ravaged by a fire in Cocotomè

A Tolègba fetish located in Cocotomè, in the commune of Abomey-Calavi, was ravaged by a fire overnight from Sunday to Monday, according to information reported by Triomphe Mag.

The incident was witnessed by residents, who shared videos of the fire on social media. The videos show the site housing the fetish completely devastated by the flames, reducing the fetish to ashes.

The origin of the fire remains unknown for now. It is not the first time that a Tolègba fetish has fallen victim to fire. A few years ago, the Tolègba of Godomey suffered the same fate.



