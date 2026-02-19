Benin: A retired officer of the French Army is being prosecuted before the CRIET in a case of forged documents

In Benin, a retired officer of the French army is being prosecuted before the Court for the Repression of Economic and Terrorism Offenses in a case of alleged false attestations.

La suite après la publicité

The defendant appeared on Monday, February 16, 2026, before the special court.

According to the prosecution, the former military officer is suspected of having participated in the establishment of forged Beninese driving licenses for the benefit of certain acquaintances.

In the witness stand, he firmly denied the charges against him. Presented as a former commander of a special forces unit in France, the accused explains that he arrived in Benin about three and a half years ago for professional reasons, in the capacity of an entrepreneur.

Initially bound by a contract of a few months with a company, he was supposed to return to France at the end of this mission. However, his stay would have been extended after completing the required administrative formalities.

The case also involves a foreign economic operator named in the file. At the hearing, the latter claimed never to have used a forged driving license.

On the other hand, a French national, in his thirties, also charged, admitted using a non-compliant document, while declaring that he did not know its fraudulent nature.

He states that in the past he converted his French license into an Ivorian license following a stay in Côte d’Ivoire.

According to the case file, the false documents were sold for around 150,000 CFA francs, an amount on which the defendant would have received a commission, reports Bip Radio.

Investigators also indicate that computer equipment, as well as videos illustrating a process for making forged documents, were discovered at the accused’s home. He denies any direct involvement and states that he only acted as an intermediary, naming another person as the true instigator of the operation.

Following the proceedings, the Court postponed the examination of the case to March 16, 2026, for continuation.