Benin

Benin: A military position targeted by an armed attack in Kalalé

Security
Par Edouard Djogbénou
Mis à jour:
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Terrorist Attacks in Benin and West Africa
Terrorist Attacks in Benin and West Africa @PSI
During the night of Wednesday, June 11 to Thursday, June 12, a Beninese military position bordering Nigeria and located in the Commune of Kalalé was targeted in an armed attack.

According to initial information reported by the public service daily, a heavily armed group targeted the forward post held by Beninese soldiers.

No official communication is yet available on this attack, which is the first in the Borgou department. But according to sources reported by La Nation, there were casualties both among the Beninese armed forces and the assailants.

Early Thursday morning, a contingent of Beninese armed forces was deployed in the area to secure the zone and deter any further attempts.

The attack took place precisely in Basso, a border area between Benin and Nigeria. Thus, after the departments of Atacora and Alibori, the security apparatus of the Borgou department has just been tested by lawless individuals. While waiting for more authorized voices to present the assessment of this new attack, it is urgent to strengthen the existing measures and continue discussions with neighboring countries for a cooperative security effort in these sensitive areas.

