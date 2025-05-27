Benin: 44 dailies, 2 biweeklies, 7 weeklies, 1 bimonthly and 1 monthly officially recognized

- Publicité-

On May 22, 2025, the High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication (HAAC) of the Republic of Benin issued a major decision regarding the publication of newspapers and periodicals legally recognized in the country. This decision, registered under number 25-033/HAAC, aims to clarify and update the list of publications in compliance with the country’s current legal requirements.

The HAAC has identified and listed 44 daily newspapers, 2 biweekly publications, 7 weekly publications, 1 bimonthly, and 1 monthly that have completed the necessary prior declarations and comply with legal obligations. According to the institution, any newspaper or periodical not on this list is considered illegal and must comply with legal requirements before the next ordinary HAAC session in September 2025.

HAAC Decision

Article 1: The newspapers and periodicals listed below have submitted prior declarations of their publications to the High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication and fulfill the legal deposit obligation in accordance with Articles 62, 63, and 184 of Law No. 2015-07 of March 20, 2015, on the Information and Communication Code of the Republic of Benin.

Article 2: In accordance with Article 5 of Organic Law No. 2022-013 of July 5, 2022, on the High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication, they are legally recognized as of May 22, 2025, and are entitled to the rights granted by this status. They may be included in press reviews or headlines on radio and television stations operating in Benin until further notice. The recognized publications include:

I – Dailies (44)

Le Matinal, Matin Libre, L’Économiste du Bénin, Le Béninois Libéré, Le Potentiel, L’Événement Précis, Décryptage Infos, Le Progrès, L’Emblème du Jour, Le Matin, Daabaaru, Fraternité, L’Autre Quotidien, Le Challenge, Le Soleil Benin Info, Le Grand Matin, Le Meilleur, L’Événement du Jour, L’Échiquier, Le Télégramme, Le Chasseur Info, Le Leader du Jour, Le Confrère de la Matinée, Le Chronomètre, Palabre au Quotidien, Info Matin, Djakpata, 24 Heures au Bénin, Le Projecteur Info, La Boussole, La Tribune de la Capitale, Nasiara, Filaho News, Lettre Ouverte, Opinion Plurielle, Le Champion, Visa Info, Bénin Intelligent, Gaskiyani Info, Le Contemporain, Le Pays Émergent, L’Indépendant, L’Informatif, Journal Oxo

- Publicité-

II – Biweeklies (2)

Défi Info, Kini-Kini

III – Weeklies (7)

Le Déchaîné du Jeudi, Le Coopérant, Educ’Action, La Croix du Bénin, Le Justicier, Le Canard du Nord, Kpakpato Médias

IV – Bimonthly (1)

Le Perroquet

- Publicité-

V – Monthly (1)

Magazine Jeunes Leaders

For each publication, the following details must be stated, in accordance with Article 187 of Law No. 2015-07 of March 20, 2015, on the Information and Communication Code of the Republic of Benin:

Full name of the publication’s director and owners

Full address of the newspaper’s headquarters

Frequency, location, and price of the publication

Number of copies printed per issue

Editorial team (masthead)

International Standard Serial Number (ISSN)

Full address of the printing press

Article 5: Newspapers and periodicals not listed in this decision are henceforth deemed illegal and must regularize their status under Law No. 2015-07 before HAAC’s next ordinary session in September 2025.

Article 6: This decision takes effect from the date of its signing and will be published in the Official Journal.

Done in Cotonou, May 22, 2025