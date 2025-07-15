BY COUNTRIES
Europe

Barça: Pablo Torre out, Roony Bardghji in

Soccer
Par Romaric Déguénon
Mis à jour:
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
L'ailier suédois Roony Bardghji
L'ailier suédois Roony Bardghji@FC Barcelone
FC Barcelona announced this Monday, through announcements published on its official website, that it has concluded two transfer market operations involving Pablo Torre and Roony Bardghji.

In need of playing time at Barça, Pablo Torre is going to try to bounce back in Majorca, while the Spanish international has signed with the Pirates.

The Catalan club has stated that it has retained a buyback option as well as a percentage on the resale, while wishing the player the best of success “on and off the field”.

Roony Bardghji arrives

At the same time, the Blaugrana reached an agreement with FC Copenhagen for the transfer of Roony Bardghji. The 19-year-old Swedish winger, considered one of the biggest prospects of his generation, has signed for four seasons, which is until June 30, 2029.

Known for his speed, technique and scoring ability, Bardghji comes to strengthen an offensive sector in search of renewal under the guidance of Hansi Flick, as Barça aims to build on its momentum from last season, which concluded with a Liga title and a Copa del Rey in the bag.

