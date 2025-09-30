Badminton: Benin, India, Brazil, Cameroon and 10 other countries already in Nigeria for the competition

The first International Para-Badminton Championship and the Pan-African Badminton Championship will take place in Umuahia, Nigeria, from September 30 to October 12, 2025. Several countries have already arrived in the Nigerian city for the tournament.

Fourteen nations have set down their suitcases in Abia State, Nigeria, to take part in the first International Para-Badminton Championship and the Pan-African Badminton Championship, being held in Umuahia from September 30 to October 12, 2025.

Represented countries include Brazil, India, Peru, Cameroon, Benin, Tunisia, Mauritius, Rwanda, Egypt and Zimbabwe. No fewer than 150 athletes and 60 officials are expected for this double competition, which puts Umuahia in the spotlight.

The Abia State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Nwobilor Ananaba, said that all arrangements had been made to welcome the international community, citing facilities that meet global standards and a secure environment for participants.

The president of the Nigerian Badminton Federation, Francis Orbih, in turn praised Governor Otti’s support, while the director general of the Badminton Confederation of Africa, Jeff Shigoli, and Dr Ahmed Reda, representing the World Federation, recalled that Nigeria thus became the third African country to host a Paralympic event of this scale.