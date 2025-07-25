BAC 2025: Ford Kossi Germain Tohouénou, top in Benin with an average of 18.66

BY COUNTRIES
By Angèle M. ADANLE
The Ministry of Higher Education has unveiled the results of the June 2025 Baccalaureate session. At the top of this brilliant class, Ford Kossi Germain Tohouénou stands out with a record average score of 18.66 out of 20.

Out of all the candidates who took the tests, 21 had an average score of 18 or higher, while 628 achieved a Very Good distinction with an average of more than 16.

But at the top of this pyramid of excellence, one name makes the national flag shine. His name is TOHOUENOU Ford Kossi Germain, a student in series C at the Private College Academia in Parakou. With an impressive average of 18.66 out of 20, this young man from the Borgou department becomes the national valedictorian of the Bac 2025.

A nearly flawless copy?

The winner’s report card is a real dream come true. Ford Kossi Germain Tohouénou scooped the maximum score in three key subjects: Mathematics, Physics-Chemistry-Technology (PCT), and Life and Earth Sciences (SVT), all marked with a 20 out of 20. He also scored 19 in English, 18 in History-Geography, 16 in Philosophy, and 13 in French, underlining a balanced performance in all subjects.

But he’s not the only one who shone. Rodéric Dieudonné Raoul Coomlan Ananouh, from series D at the Pierre Joseph de Clorivière Catholic College in Calavi, comes in second place with an average of 18.59, while Hilary Odiane Erell Titilayo Omonlayo Arinloye, from series C and a student at the Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic College in Porto-Novo, completes the podium with 18.47.

The Ministry of Higher Education was not shy about expressing its pride in these performances. In a statement, the minister applauded all the laureates while also sending an encouraging message to those who did not make it, urging them to persevere.

