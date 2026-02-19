AU Peace and Security Council: the European Union welcomes Benin’s commitment

The European Union ambassador to Benin, Stéphane Mund, extended his warm congratulations to the country following its election to the African Union’s Peace and Security Council.

For the European diplomat, this designation underscores Benin’s steadfast commitment to peace, stability, and regional cooperation on the continent.

According to him, this choice reflects the trust of the African Union member states in the constructive role that Cotonou plays on security issues. He sees in it the recognition of an active diplomacy, based on dialogue, conflict prevention, and the search for concerted solutions to African crises.

In its message, the European Union commends the Beninese government’s sustained efforts in preventing, managing, and peacefully resolving conflicts. Facing increasingly complex security challenges, notably in West Africa, Benin has stood out for its responsible diplomatic posture and initiatives that promote regional and multilateral cooperation.

The European Union has finally reaffirmed its willingness to continue and strengthen its partnership with Benin in the areas of peace and security. A cooperation that fits within a shared vision: promoting African solutions to African crises, while strengthening the multilateral mechanisms indispensable for lasting stability on the continent.