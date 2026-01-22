Atacora: the Defence and Security Forces strengthen ties with the people of Porga threatened by insecurity

In a context marked by persistent security challenges on Benin’s northern borders, the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) continue their community outreach efforts in the Atacora Department.

In Porga, a campaign of free medical care concluded on Friday, January 16, 2026, initiated by the civil-military actions cell of the MIRADOR operation. Led under the coordination of Lieutenant Colonel Tassou Abdou Wassiou, in collaboration with the Republican Police and the Atacora Departmental Health Directorate, the operation took place over a period of three days.

It aimed to improve access to basic health care while strengthening the trust between local communities and the security forces deployed in the area.

According to the organizers, more than two thousand people from Porga and surrounding localities benefited from medical consultations, treatments, and medications provided free of charge. About thirty patients presenting pathologies requiring specialized care were referred to the Saint John of God Health Center for appropriate medical follow-up.

Beyond the health aspect, this initiative also facilitated direct exchanges between the defense and security forces and the populations. The discussions focused particularly on threat prevention, citizen collaboration, and the role of the FDS in protecting civilians.

Local authorities report a strong turnout from residents and overall positive feedback.

First of its kind in Porga, this free medical campaign is part of a civil-military approach designed to strengthen the security forces’ ties with local communities in areas exposed to security risks. It reflects the FDS’s willingness to combine security action and social interventions in the service of the well-being of the population.