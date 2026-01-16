Benin

Atacora: a police station torched in Gnémasson after an armed attack

The residents of Gnémasson, a locality situated between the communes of Ouassa-Péhunco and Kérou in the Atacora department, were woken from their sleep in the morning of this Wednesday, January 14, 2026, by bursts of gunfire.

Edouard Djogbénou
Terrorist Attacks in Benin and West Africa
Terrorist Attacks in Benin and West Africa @PSI
According to local sources reported by Fraternité fm, unidentified armed individuals targeted the Gnémasson arrondissement police station, which they reportedly set on fire during the attack.

As of the time we are writing these lines, the administrative and security authorities have not yet officially commented on the facts. No toll has been reported, nor any information on possible human losses or on the identity of the attackers.

