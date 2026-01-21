Angela Kpeidja/Stévy Wallace case: the journalist convicted by the CRIET

Ruling publicly and in an adversarial manner at first instance, the CRIET imposed a 24-month prison term with a suspended sentence on the journalist of the Société de radiodiffusion et de télévision du Bénin, Angela Kpeidja, along with a fine of one million CFA francs, according to information reported by Libre Express.

The Court found that the alleged facts were sufficiently established in light of the materials filed in the dossier. On the civil aspect, the court also granted the plaintiff’s requests. Angela Kpeidja was thus ordered to pay the sum of 20 million CFA francs to Stévy Wallace as damages.

Additionally, the Court ordered the rectification of publications and information disseminated on social networks, deemed to constitute the offense.