Ahossougbéta–Tokan Road: a strategic axis soon to be paved in Abomey-Calavi

In view of the upcoming commissioning of the Ahossougbéta administrative city, whose works are due to be completed during the year, the authorities have undertaken the contracting of development works on the western side of the section linking this city to the Tokan junction, along the Calavi–Kpota–Hêvié–Cococodji axis.

The project meets a clear functional need. Opening this new administrative hub to the public will generate significant traffic that needs to be anticipated to ensure smooth, safe, and sustainable movement for users as well as for government services.

The planned works involve paving a 2.26-km stretch with an asphalt surface, with a 20-meter right-of-way and a bidirectional two-lane carriageway. They also include the construction of related drainage works, essential to the longevity of the infrastructure.

The project also includes the construction of an underground collector with a 200 × 200 cross-section over 1.36 kilometers, intended to drain stormwater toward the Togba outfall. In addition, it includes the installation of road safety equipment, the installation of solar-powered streetlights, as well as the planting of street trees and the development of green spaces.

By authorizing these works, the Council also gave its approval for the selected firms to provide control, supervision, and delegated project management. This decision is part of a drive to strengthen urban infrastructure and to coherently support public investments in Abomey-Calavi.