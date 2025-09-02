BY COUNTRIES
South Africa: String of Injuries Ahead of Clashes Against Lesotho and Nigeria

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Les Bafana Bafana de l'Afrique du Sud@google
The South African national team will have to cope without two more key players ahead of their decisive 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Nigeria.

Hanover center-back Ime Okon—whose father is Nigerian—and Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi have both been ruled out. To cover for these absences, head coach Hugo Broos has called up Sipho Mbule and Thabo Moloisane.

The Belgian coach expressed his frustration over this string of injuries: “This is one of the most difficult preparations since I’ve been in charge of the Bafana Bafana. We’ve lost many important players,” he admitted to the press.

The Bafana Bafana will face Lesotho on Friday before hosting Nigeria next Tuesday at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. Leaders of Group C with 13 points from six matches, the former African champions aim to consolidate their top spot against two strong opponents.

