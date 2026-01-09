Benin

Abomey: three inmates brought before the court for drug trafficking in prison

Three inmates of the Abomey detention center were brought before the city’s Court of First Instance at the start of the week in connection with a case of possession and trafficking of narcotics in a prison setting.

According to the public prosecutor, these three men, already incarcerated at the Agbokpa prison for other reasons, are accused of introducing 52 bundles of cannabis into the prison.

The substance would then have been sold to other inmates, each sachet priced at 50,000 CFA francs, for trafficking estimated at several million CFA francs.

The prosecution indicates that this is not the defendants’ first attempt; a similar operation having already taken place without being detected by the prison administration.

Noting its lack of jurisdiction to judge this type of case, the Abomey Court of First Instance referred the case to the Court for the Repression of Economic and Terrorist Offenses (CRIET), competent for this kind of offenses.

