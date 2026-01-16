A police officer was tried at CRIET for an unpaid Mobile Money deposit of 570,000 FCFA.

A Republican Police officer appeared on Monday, January 12, 2026, before the Court for the Repression of Economic and Terrorist Offenses (CRIET).

La suite après la publicité

You're currently on the classic version Try Benin Web TV 2.0 now. Discover BWTV 2.0

The police officer is charged with breach of trust after a Mobile Money operation whose payment was not honored.



The case stems from a complaint filed by a female manager of an electronic money deposit and withdrawal point. According to the case documents, the officer had made two deposits at this kiosk: 300,000 FCFA via MTN Mobile Money and 270,000 FCFA via Moov Money, for a total of 570,000 FCFA.

After the transactions were validated, he would, however, never have handed over the funds corresponding to these deposits to the complainant, who has brought the matter to court.



During the hearing, the victim explained before the Court that, despite several steps aimed at obtaining payment of the sums due, she had not been reimbursed.

The examination of the file showed that the amount of 270,000 FCFA credited via Moov Money would not have been used, while the portion of 300,000 FCFA recorded on the MTN network would have been employed for online sports betting, according to information gathered by the press.



During his testimony, the police officer acknowledged the facts while noting that he did not, in his view, have deliberate fraudulent intent and indicated his inability to immediately reimburse the amounts demanded.



CRIET decided to remand the case for a more thorough examination of the responsibilities and the circumstances of the operation. The remainder of the proceedings is expected at upcoming hearings, scheduled for a date to be set in February 2026.

