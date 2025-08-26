2026 World Cup qualifying: Victor Ikpeba believes in the resurgence of Nigeria’s Super Eagles

- Publicité-

Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba expressed confidence in the Super Eagles’ chances of reigniting their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Having struggled since the start of 2026 World Cup qualifying, Nigeria must turn things around during the September international break to avoid jeopardizing their chances of reaching the finals. The Super Eagles will face two formidable opponents: Rwanda and South Africa.

After six matchdays, Eric Chelle’s men have just one win and sit fourth in the group with seven points. South Africa lead the standings on 13 points, followed by Rwanda and Benin.

Nigeria will host Rwanda’s Amavubi on Saturday, September 6 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, before traveling to Bloemfontein four days later to take on Bafana Bafana.

« Pride and determination »

Despite the concerning situation, Victor Ikpeba believes in a reaction: « It’s about pride, determination, and the honor of playing for your country. I believe the boys are now ready and determined to get the job done against Rwanda and South Africa », said the former Monaco striker to SuperSport.

The Super Eagles are set to assemble next Monday, one week out from a crucial turning point in their World Cup ambitions.