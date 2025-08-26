BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Africa-Sport image/svg+xml 2026 World Cup qualifying: Victor Ikpeba believes in the resurgence of Nigeria's Super Eagles

2026 World Cup qualifying: Victor Ikpeba believes in the resurgence of Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Des joueurs du Nigeria et du Bénin@megasports
- Publicité-

Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba expressed confidence in the Super Eagles’ chances of reigniting their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Having struggled since the start of 2026 World Cup qualifying, Nigeria must turn things around during the September international break to avoid jeopardizing their chances of reaching the finals. The Super Eagles will face two formidable opponents: Rwanda and South Africa.

After six matchdays, Eric Chelle’s men have just one win and sit fourth in the group with seven points. South Africa lead the standings on 13 points, followed by Rwanda and Benin.

Nigeria will host Rwanda’s Amavubi on Saturday, September 6 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, before traveling to Bloemfontein four days later to take on Bafana Bafana.

« Pride and determination »

Despite the concerning situation, Victor Ikpeba believes in a reaction: « It’s about pride, determination, and the honor of playing for your country. I believe the boys are now ready and determined to get the job done against Rwanda and South Africa », said the former Monaco striker to SuperSport.

The Super Eagles are set to assemble next Monday, one week out from a crucial turning point in their World Cup ambitions.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin – Accident at the Wodo Bridge: a 4×4 vehicle plunges into the water, one passenger reported missing

Benin

Start of the 2025-2026 school year: The Ministry of Secondary Education gives AME one last chance

Benin

School Burglary in Hêvié Adovié: Main Suspect Arrested After Six Months on the Run

Benin

Development: Cotonou strengthens its economic presence in Asia with the Benin Business Forum in Osaka

Morocco

CHAN 2025 – Semifinals: Tuesday’s schedule

Benin

2026 presidential election: legal expert Adégbola Franck Oké warns the OIF about provisions of the Electoral Code

Benin

Benin: Alain Adihou hails a CENA decision as a “sign of openness.”

Benin

2025 National Tennis Championship: the tournament opens this Monday in Porto-Novo and Cotonou

Benin

Benin: Republican Police seize hookah equipment in several bars in Godomey

Benin

Parakou: twelve alleged cybercriminals arrested by the CNIN

VIEW ALL FEEDS