2026 World Cup (Qualifiers): South Africa’s captain doesn’t think Benin will beat Nigeria.

South Africa captain Ronwen Williams remains hopeful despite a complicated situation in the race for the 2026 World Cup. Ahead of the final qualifying matchday, the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper believes Benin will not beat Nigeria — a result that would keep his team’s chance of qualification alive.

“If you look back, a month ago everything looked clear for our qualification — until FIFA docked us three points for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho”, Williams recalled in an interview with Sports Wire.

South Africa, held to a 0-0 draw by Zimbabwe on Friday, will have to beat Rwanda on Tuesday and rely on Benin slipping up. Still, the captain refuses to give up: “I’m convinced things will eventually go our way. I still believe in fairy tales.” Tune in tomorrow afternoon for the outcome.

