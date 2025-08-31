2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Benin vs Zimbabwe, Nigeria vs Rwanda, Matchday 7 Schedule

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone kick off next week with the Matchday 7 fixtures. Check out the slate.
There are 26 matches on the schedule next week for Matchday 7 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Between September 3 and 6, several decisive fixtures are lined up across four days of competition.
The slate begins on Tuesday, September 3 with Seychelles hosting Gabon. The following day, Wednesday, September 4, no fewer than ten matches are on the program, including some much-anticipated clashes: Angola take on Libya, Mali face Comoros, while Algeria meet Botswana.
On Thursday, September 5, Togo travel to Mauritania, while South Sudan face the Democratic Republic of the Congo. At the same time, Benin will look to gain the upper hand against Zimbabwe, and Lesotho host South Africa for a neighbors’ clash.
Finally, the fourth day wraps up on Friday, September 6 with two marquee fixtures: Senegal face Sudan, while Nigeria and Rwanda square off in a clash that could weigh heavily in the race to qualify.
The full Matchday 7 schedule of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers:
Wednesday, September 3
1:00 PM: Seychelles vs Gabon
Thursday, September 4
4:00 PM
Chad vs Ghana
Madagascar vs Central African Republic
Sao Tome and Principe vs Equatorial Guinea
Angola vs Libya
Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone
Mauritius vs Cape Verde
Cameroon vs Eswatini
Algeria vs Botswana
Mali vs Comoros
Tunisia vs Liberia
Friday, September 5
12:00 PM
Somalia vs Guinea
South Sudan vs DRC
1:00 PM
Kenya vs Gambia
Namibia vs Malawi
4:00 PM
Uganda vs Mozambique
Benin vs Zimbabwe
Congo vs Tanzania
Djibouti vs Burkina Faso
Lesotho vs South Africa
7:00 PM
Mauritania vs Togo
Morocco vs Niger
Côte d’Ivoire vs Burundi
Egypt vs Ethiopia
Saturday, September 6
4:00 PM: Nigeria vs Rwanda
7:00 PM: Senegal vs Sudan