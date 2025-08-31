BY COUNTRIES
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Benin vs Zimbabwe, Nigeria vs Rwanda, Matchday 7 Schedule

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
1 min.
Les Guépards du Bénin posent pour une rencontre officielle
The 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone kick off next week with the Matchday 7 fixtures. Check out the slate.

There are 26 matches on the schedule next week for Matchday 7 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Between September 3 and 6, several decisive fixtures are lined up across four days of competition.

The slate begins on Tuesday, September 3 with Seychelles hosting Gabon. The following day, Wednesday, September 4, no fewer than ten matches are on the program, including some much-anticipated clashes: Angola take on Libya, Mali face Comoros, while Algeria meet Botswana.

On Thursday, September 5, Togo travel to Mauritania, while South Sudan face the Democratic Republic of the Congo. At the same time, Benin will look to gain the upper hand against Zimbabwe, and Lesotho host South Africa for a neighbors’ clash.

Finally, the fourth day wraps up on Friday, September 6 with two marquee fixtures: Senegal face Sudan, while Nigeria and Rwanda square off in a clash that could weigh heavily in the race to qualify.

The full Matchday 7 schedule of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers:

Wednesday, September 3

1:00 PM: Seychelles vs Gabon

Thursday, September 4

4:00 PM

Chad vs Ghana

Madagascar vs Central African Republic

Sao Tome and Principe vs Equatorial Guinea

Angola vs Libya

Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone

Mauritius vs Cape Verde

Cameroon vs Eswatini

Algeria vs Botswana

Mali vs Comoros

Tunisia vs Liberia

Friday, September 5

12:00 PM

Somalia vs Guinea

South Sudan vs DRC

1:00 PM

Kenya vs Gambia

Namibia vs Malawi

4:00 PM

Uganda vs Mozambique

Benin vs Zimbabwe

Congo vs Tanzania

Djibouti vs Burkina Faso

Lesotho vs South Africa

7:00 PM

Mauritania vs Togo

Morocco vs Niger

Côte d’Ivoire vs Burundi

Egypt vs Ethiopia

Saturday, September 6

4:00 PM: Nigeria vs Rwanda

7:00 PM: Senegal vs Sudan

