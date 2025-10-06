2026 World Cup qualifiers: an Egyptian referee for the Nigeria – Benin clash

The Nigeria – Benin clash, decisive for the top of Group C in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, will be officiated by Egyptian referee Amin Mohamed Omar.

FIFA has appointed Egyptian Amin Mohamed Omar as the main referee for the 10th matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers between Nigeria and Benin. The match will be played on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at the Godswill-Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Omar will be assisted by an all-Egyptian refereeing team, while Ghanaian Prosper Addo will serve as match commissioner.

With two matchdays to go, the duel promises to be decisive for first place in Group C. Benin currently leads with 14 points from eight matches, while Nigeria follows in third place with 11 points.