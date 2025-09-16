2026 World Cup (Q): “We’ve already beaten Nigeria,” Gernot Rohr believes in Benin’s dream

- Publicité-

Benin’s coach, Gernot Rohr, expresses his optimism with two matchdays remaining in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Cheetahs currently sit in 2nd place in Group C with 14 points, just three points behind South Africa, the group leader. A situation that still leaves several scenarios open for the Beninese: finishing top of the group or securing one of the spots reserved for the best runners-up.

“There are two matches left and everything is still possible. With 14 points, we have the possibility of finishing first, but also of being among the best runners-up”, Rohr said.

The Franco-German coach is relying on his team’s regained solidity: “We absolutely must keep up this momentum. The team has become balanced, they no longer concede goals. They fight together. We remain hopeful without falling into excessive optimism. We know it will be difficult. We know Rwanda; we’ve already beaten Nigeria here. So yes, everything is possible.” The final two matchdays of the qualifiers will be held next October.