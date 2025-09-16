BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Africa-Sport image/svg+xml 2026 World Cup (Q): "We've already beaten Nigeria," Gernot Rohr believes in Benin's dream

2026 World Cup (Q): “We’ve already beaten Nigeria,” Gernot Rohr believes in Benin’s dream

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Gernot Rohr et les joueurs béninois
Gernot Rohr et les joueurs béninois@Megasports
- Publicité-

Benin’s coach, Gernot Rohr, expresses his optimism with two matchdays remaining in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Cheetahs currently sit in 2nd place in Group C with 14 points, just three points behind South Africa, the group leader. A situation that still leaves several scenarios open for the Beninese: finishing top of the group or securing one of the spots reserved for the best runners-up.

“There are two matches left and everything is still possible. With 14 points, we have the possibility of finishing first, but also of being among the best runners-up”, Rohr said.

The Franco-German coach is relying on his team’s regained solidity: “We absolutely must keep up this momentum. The team has become balanced, they no longer concede goals. They fight together. We remain hopeful without falling into excessive optimism. We know it will be difficult. We know Rwanda; we’ve already beaten Nigeria here. So yes, everything is possible.” The final two matchdays of the qualifiers will be held next October.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso: President of Sierra Leone visits Ouagadougou

Nigeria

“I hope my daughter won’t accept the things I accepted,” Annie Idibia after her divorce from 2Face

Benin

Death of Elise Tolah in a car accident: Molare released after two months in prison

Benin

Customs recruitment competition: an additional session of fitness tests scheduled

Benin

Benin: Constitutional Court holds a workshop for introspection and evaluation of the 2019–2023 elections

Benin

FIFA: no more October international break starting in 2026

Benin

“Last chance” for the opposition: Alain Adihou urges Boni Yayi to make a strategic choice for 2026

Benin

Fiscal clearance: the opposition denounces a “political weapon” of the government ahead of 2026

Nigeria

U20 World Cup: Nigeria’s Flying Eagles squad revealed

Benin

Benin: 8-year-old girl dies accidentally while playing with a homemade gun

VIEW ALL FEEDS