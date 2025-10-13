2026 World Cup (Q): the official lineups for Rwanda vs Benin
Rwanda takes on Benin this Friday in Kigali, as part of the 9th matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The official lineups of both teams have been released.
Currently fourth with 11 points — level with Nigeria but behind on goal difference — the Rwandans want to take advantage of their home ground to get back in the race. On the other side, the Cheetahs, top of Group C, are aiming for victory to move closer to qualification. Discover the starting eleven of both teams.
Official lineups:
Rwanda:
Ntawari Fiacre (goalkeeper), Manzi Thierry, Mutsinzi Ange, Kavita Phanuel, Niyomugabo Claude, Mugisha Gilbert, Mugisha Bonheur, Bizimane Djihad (captain), Muhire Kévin, Kwizera Jojea, Nshuti Innocent
Benin;
Goalkeeper :
🧤 Marcel Dandjinou
Defenders :
- Tamimou Ouorou
- Mohammed Tidjani
- Olivier Verdon
- Yohan Roche
Midfielders :
- Sessi d’Almeida
- Imourane Hassane
- Dodo Dokou
Forwards :
- Jodel Dossou
- Andréas Hountondji
- Steve Mounié (captain)