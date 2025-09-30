2026 World Cup (Q): Guinea’s squad to face Mozambique, with Guirassy

Guinea’s national team coach, Paulo Duarte, revealed the list of players selected for the October international break, counting toward the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Serhou Guirassy is included.

Guinea returns to action next October. The Syli National will take on Mozambique and Botswana on October 9 and 14. Two matches counting for the 9th and 10th matchdays of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

For these fixtures, coach Paulo Duarte called up a 25-man squad. The list includes the usual regulars such as Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy, Mouctar Diakhaby, Issiaga Sylla and Morlaye Sylla.

The complete list of players called up

Goalkeepers: Ousmane Camara, Soumaïla Sylla, Moussa Camara

Defenders: Madiou Keïta, Mouctar Diakhaby, Antoine Conté, Mohamed Soumah, Dembo Sylla, Sékou Sylla, Issiaga Sylla

Midfielders: Ibrahim Camara, Alhassane Bangoura, Mory Konaté, Jocelyn Janneh, Abdoulaye Touré, Morlaye Sylla, Seydouba Cissé

Forwards: Yadaly Diaby, Ousmane Camara, Salifou Soumah, Aliou Baldé, Bachir Bangoura, Abdoul Karim Traoré, Lamine Diaby-Fadiga, Serhou Guirassy