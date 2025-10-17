2026 Women’s AFCON qualifiers: Benin’s squad for the clash against Nigeria

Benin has unveiled the list of 24 Amazons called up to face Nigeria in the second round of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with the ambition of creating an upset.

Interim Benin coach Abdoulaye Ouzérou announced on Friday, October 17 the list of 24 players called up to face Nigeria in the second round of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. At a press conference held in Cotonou, the Beninese coach presented a squad mixing experience and youth, with a nice balance between domestic-based players and those playing abroad.

Among the newcomers, goalkeeper Alicia Assogba, who plays for FE Mérignac Arlac (France), appears for the first time in the national team. She joins a squad that also includes key players like Martine Hessanon, Yasminath Djibril and Germaine Honfo, symbols of the Amazons’ renewed stability and ambition.

The players based in Benin began gathering several days ago, awaiting the reinforcement of the “foreign legion” expected this weekend. A crucial preparation ahead of the first leg scheduled for October 24 in Lomé (Togo), followed by the return leg on October 28 in Nigeria.

Facing the Super Falcons, multiple African champions, the task looks tough. But the Amazons hope to rely on their discipline and solidarity to shake up the continental hierarchy and dream of a historic first-ever qualification for the final tournament in Morocco.

