2026 Women’s AFCON (Q): Nigeria aims for a big win against the Benin Amazons

Nigeria’s coach was at a press conference this Thursday, on the eve of the match against Benin as part of the first leg of the second qualifying round for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. And Justine Madugu says the Super Falcons will do what it takes to win the match.

Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu is keeping his eyes on the showdown awaiting his team against Benin’s Amazons, as part of the final round of qualifications for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to be held in Morocco. Nigeria, the defending champions, travel to Lomé, to Kégué Stadium, for the first leg. A tie the Super Falcons approach as heavy favorites.

And for this West African clash, Madugu hopes to see his players hit hard from this first leg: “We have a team we can be proud of. Of course, we would have liked to have Jennifer (Echegini), but that won’t be possible. We wish her a speedy recovery”, he told the official site of the Nigerian Football Federation (thenff.com). ” On Friday we’ll play our usual football and look to score the goals needed to approach the return leg in the best possible conditions”, he added.

The return leg is scheduled for next Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, where the Nigerian women will try to secure their ticket to Morocco.