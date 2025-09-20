BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Africa-Sport image/svg+xml 2026 U-20 Women's World Cup (Q): Benin beats Guinea convincingly and takes a major step

2026 U-20 Women’s World Cup (Q): Benin beats Guinea convincingly and takes a major step

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Des U20 Amazones célèbrent leur victoire
Des U20 Amazones célèbrent leur victoire
- Publicité-

Benin faced Guinea on Friday in Lomé in the first leg of the second qualifying round for the 2026 U20 Women’s World Cup. And the Amazons won 5-1.

The U20 Amazons hit hard. Playing in Lomé, they comfortably beat Guinea 5-1 on Friday, September 19, in the first leg of the second qualifying round for the 2026 U20 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Poland.

Falling behind early, Benin’s side didn’t stay unsure for long. Captain and forward Romaine Gandonou quickly got her team back on track, equalizing in the 9th minute with a powerful strike. Shortly after, Auriane Titibi (13′) gave the Amazons the lead, before Gandonou, unstoppable, completed a brace on the half-hour mark. At halftime, Benin was already leading 3-1.

The second half confirmed the superiority of Abdoulaye Ouzérou’s side. Still inspired, Gandonou scored two more goals (58′, 86′), completing a four-goal haul and sealing a resounding victory for Benin.

With this convincing win, the Amazons take a serious step toward qualification ahead of the return leg scheduled for September 26 in Bamako, against a Guinean team that will have to pull off a feat to turn the tie around.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Abomey-Calavi: 2 suspected burglars handcuffed and caught after attempting to flee

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Léon Basile Ahossi’s clarifications that put Yayi Boni in a difficult position

Benin

2026 presidential election in Benin: Wadagni and Talata officially nominated in Parakou on October 4

Benin

FIFA rankings: Benin moves up three places

Benin

High-level regional dialogue on peace architectures: UNDP and Gulf of Guinea countries meet at the Sofitel in Cotonou

Benin

UAC: opening of applications for allocation of university cubicles

Benin

Benin: paid registration for new baccalaureate holders begins at public universities

Benin

Benin: trucks subject to a new rule at the Port of Cotonou to strengthen road safety

Benin

Savè : marijuana plantation dismantled, four suspects arrested

Benin

Benin: an alleged robber burned alive in Abomey-Calavi

VIEW ALL FEEDS