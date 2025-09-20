2026 U-20 Women’s World Cup (Q): Benin beats Guinea convincingly and takes a major step

- Publicité-

Benin faced Guinea on Friday in Lomé in the first leg of the second qualifying round for the 2026 U20 Women’s World Cup. And the Amazons won 5-1.

The U20 Amazons hit hard. Playing in Lomé, they comfortably beat Guinea 5-1 on Friday, September 19, in the first leg of the second qualifying round for the 2026 U20 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Poland.

Falling behind early, Benin’s side didn’t stay unsure for long. Captain and forward Romaine Gandonou quickly got her team back on track, equalizing in the 9th minute with a powerful strike. Shortly after, Auriane Titibi (13′) gave the Amazons the lead, before Gandonou, unstoppable, completed a brace on the half-hour mark. At halftime, Benin was already leading 3-1.

The second half confirmed the superiority of Abdoulaye Ouzérou’s side. Still inspired, Gandonou scored two more goals (58′, 86′), completing a four-goal haul and sealing a resounding victory for Benin.

With this convincing win, the Amazons take a serious step toward qualification ahead of the return leg scheduled for September 26 in Bamako, against a Guinean team that will have to pull off a feat to turn the tie around.