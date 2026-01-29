2026 joint elections: 39 town halls controlled by UP-R and 38 by BR

The January 2026 municipal elections have established an almost even split of mayoralties between the two main parties of the presidential movement.

According to results released this Tuesday, the Progressive Union Le Renouveau (UPR) holds 39 mayoralties out of 77 communes, while the Republican Bloc (BR) takes 38.

This split confirms the dominance of the parties backing the government’s action in local governance. The poll took place within a particular political context, marked by the participation of only three political parties: the UPR, the BR, and Forces cauris for an Emerging Benin (FCBE).

Other formations, notably the Democrats party, did not participate in these elections, due to failure to meet the required legal conditions.

Organizationally, the publication of results experienced a notable delay, sparking questions and speculation among the public. The Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) explained this delay by difficulties related to the late transmission of some polling station reports, requiring additional verifications before the final centralization of the data.

Despite these delays, CENA assures that the process adhered to the control and security mechanisms provided by the electoral law, excluding any modification of the on-the-ground results.

With this configuration, the management of Benin’s communes remains largely in the hands of the presidential camp for the upcoming term. A situation that durably redraws local political balances and will weigh, no doubt, on the recompositions as the next national elections approach.