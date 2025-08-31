BY COUNTRIES
World Cup 2026 (Q): Benin squad to face Zimbabwe and Lesotho

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Les Guépards du Bénin posent pour une rencontre officielle
The head coach of the Benin Cheetahs, Gernot Rohr, released on Thursday, August 28, 2025, his list of players called up for the games against Zimbabwe and Lesotho next September, counting for Matchdays 7 and 8 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Like other African countries, Benin will be back on the pitch next September. The Cheetahs will face Zimbabwe and Lesotho as part of Matchdays 7 and 8 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. These are decisive games for the Beninese, who need to take all six points to move closer to qualifying for the final tournament.

Ahead of these two key fixtures, the Cheetahs’ head coach, Gernot Rohr, published the list of selected players this Thursday. The Franco-German coach has called up a 26-player Cheetahs squad, with the usual mainstays and a few new faces.

List of players called up by Gernot Rohr

Goalkeepers: Marcel Dandjinou, Saturnin Allagbé Kassifa, Serge Obassa

Defenders: Cédric Hountondji, David Kiki, Rachid Moumini, Tamimou Ouorou, Yohan Roche, Mohamed Tijani, Olivier Verdon

Midfielders: Mattéo Ahlinvi, mariano Ahouangbo, Rodolfo Aloko, Samadou Attidjikou, Sessi d’Almeida, Dodo Dokou, Imourane Hassane, Rodrigue Kossi

Forwards: Jodel Dossou, Candas Fiogbé, Andréas Hountondji, Steve Mounié, Razack Rachidou, Aiyegun Tosin







