Work begins on the Vêdoko interchange: the Stade de l’Amitié axis closed to traffic

Work on the Vêdoko interchange has started, causing the partial closure of the route connecting stade de l’Amitié – Étoile Rouge.

According to the Council of Ministers’ report, the works are intended to modernize this important urban junction, improve traffic flow and meet the demand for robust infrastructure in the economic capital.

The project is part of the strategy to develop urban transport and to ease congestion at Cotonou’s major intersections.

The closure of the route will secure the worksites and protect users’ safety during the duration of the works. Drivers are asked to use the detours put in place.

Ahead of the works, several phases of relocating networks — water, electricity, telecommunications — have already been carried out, as set out in the expropriation and land clearance plan.

The government has also formalized the contracting of a technical control office to ensure the conformity and quality of the structure.