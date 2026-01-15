Wi‑Fi Zone in Benin: ARCEP tightens its stance against unauthorized operators.

The Benin Authority for Electronic Communications and Postal Regulation warns operators of “Wifi Zone” operating without legal authorization. In accordance with the 2018 Digital Code, these public internet service providers have until January 31, 2026 to come into compliance, under penalty of administrative and criminal sanctions.

In a press release published in Cotonou on January 13, 2026, ARCEP denounced the proliferation of illegal public wifi services, commonly called “Wifi Zone”. According to the regulator, these offerings, often deployed in urban and peri-urban districts, expose users to security risks and distort competition in the telecommunications market. The institution recalls that any provision of internet access open to the public is subject to prior authorization, issued by its services.

The applicable regulation is based on Law No. 2018-18 establishing the Digital Code in the Republic of Benin. Articles 70 to 85 strictly regulate the provision of electronic communications services, including public Wi‑Fi networks.

Since the reform, Benin has moved from a regime of national licenses to a system of authorizations by municipality, in order to stimulate local investment, promote coverage of the so-called “green” areas (little or no service) and strengthen consumer protection.

A Strict Deadline

Unauthorized Wifi Zone operators have a regularization deadline until January 31, 2026. After this deadline, ARCEP announces the application of coercive measures, even if the details have not been formally listed in the latest statements. According to the texts and the regulator’s previous communications, the penalties include notably administrative fines, suspension or shutdown of networks, seizure of equipment and orders to cease activities.

In case of repeated offenses or serious breaches, criminal proceedings may be brought, with imprisonment sentences of up to 2 years, fines ranging between 1 and 10 million FCFA, in accordance with the Penal Code and the Digital Code.

To regularize, the operators concerned are invited to submit an application via the ARCEP’s online services platform. The authorization file must specify the targeted municipality, the business model, the coverage area and the commitments in terms of quality and security. This approach enables lawful operation while contributing to a competitive and secure digital ecosystem.