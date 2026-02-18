«When the moment comes, my body will tell me», André Ayew on his retirement from football

At 36, the Ghanaian international, André Ayew, isn’t thinking about hanging up his boots yet and intends to continue the adventure as long as his body allows.

Free after the end of his contract with Le Havre, André Ayew has relaunched his career in the Netherlands by signing with NAC Breda until the end of the season. A new challenge for the most-capped player in the history of the Black Stars, determined to stay competitive at the highest level.

Winner of the U-20 World Cup and his last appearance for the national team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, Ayew fully embraces his desire to continue. “I never thought about retirement because I am in good physical shape, I feel good. I live day by day,” he told ESPN. “When the time comes, your body will tell you.”

Since joining Breda, the Ghanaian striker has played six league matches, including one as a starter, gradually finding his rhythm.