“The greatest player of all time,” Ronaldo bows to Messi.

Impressed by Lionel Messi’s hat trick against Algeria during the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo Nazário believed that the debate about the greatest player in history was no longer relevant. For the Brazilian legend, the Argentine has definitely reached a new level.

The Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário did not hold back his praise for Lionel Messi after the exceptional performance of the Argentine during the Albiceleste’s opening match in the 2026 World Cup. Scoring a hat trick against Algeria (3-0), the Argentine captain once again made history in the tournament, raising his total goals to an unprecedented level. This performance drew admiration from the former Brazilian striker.

Asked by the Portuguese media A Bola, Ronaldo stated that Messi’s achievements definitively put an end to the debate over who is the greatest player in history. “It’s time for the world to stop looking for excuses and accept reality: Messi is the greatest player of all time,” declared the former Ballon d’Or. The 2002 World Cup champion also praised the incredible consistency of the Argentine star, who remains decisive despite the years. “Season after season, he continues to push the limits. He does it at the club level, but also on the world stage. Despite all he has accomplished, some still keep doubting him.”

For Ronaldo, the night Messi had against Algeria will be remembered as one of the great moments in football history. “What he has achieved is historic. It’s a performance that will be remembered for a long time.” concluded the former striker of the Seleção. At 38, Lionel Messi continues to enrich an already exceptional career and strengthen a legacy that transcends the borders of Argentine football.





