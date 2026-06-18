Security in the Plateau: Prefect Kogbévi Djiméco denies rumors about the presence of armed men.

In an official statement, the prefect of the Plateau department, Kogbévi Délonix Djiméco, formally denied the rumors circulating for several days on social networks about the presence of unidentified armed groups in the region.

Having been alerted multiple times to suspicious movements, the prefect immediately ordered thorough checks on the ground. The patrols and investigations carried out by the defense and security forces found no suspicious presence.

According to the authority, these false alerts are purely part of a disinformation campaign aimed at creating panic within the communities. He reassures that the security situation remains completely under control.

In light of this situation, Kogbévi Djiméco urges the population to remain calm and not to succumb to panic. He advises vigilance in response to alarmist publications on the internet and to rely only on official sources.

The prefect also wanted to remind everyone of a strict rule: the dissemination of false news is severely punished by the Digital Code in Benin. Those responsible for these rumors may face legal action. Finally, he encourages citizens to continue cooperating with the republican police by reporting any real suspicious behavior, in order to together maintain peace in the department.