Venezuela: Maria Corina Machado wins the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Maria Corina Machado, an emblematic figure of the Venezuelan opposition, for her commitment to a “just and peaceful” transition from the authoritarian regime to democracy.

The announcement was made this Friday, October 10, in Oslo by Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, who hailed “one of the most remarkable examples of civic courage in Latin America in recent years”. According to the committee, Maria Corina Machado played a decisive role in unifying an opposition long fragmented, now mobilized around holding free elections and a representative government.

Nicknamed « la Libertadora » in homage to Simón Bolívar, she has become a symbol of hope for millions of Venezuelans. Despite threats and pressure from the regime, she refused exile and continues her fight from hiding.

Much anticipated, the prize eluded U.S. President Donald Trump, who had publicly expressed his desire to receive it. By awarding Maria Corina Machado, the Nobel Committee highlights peaceful resistance and the quest for democracy in an authoritarian context, sending a strong message to the international community.