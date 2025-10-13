Presidential election in the Seychelles: Patrick Herminie succeeds Wavel Ramkalawan

Patrick Herminie, leader of the United Seychelles party, won the presidential election with 52.7% of the vote, defeating incumbent president Wavel Ramkalawan and bringing an end to five years of liberal governance.

A trained physician and former president of the National Assembly, Herminie promises a “better Seychelles,” focused on social justice and national sovereignty.

Indeed, the campaign was marked by outrage over a controversial 70-year lease granted to a Qatari developer on Assomption Island, a symbol for many Seychellois of a loss of control over the national heritage. Herminie has promised to review that contract and to protect the country’s sovereignty.

Social issues also played a central role: unemployment, the cost of living and drug addiction fuel resentment toward the political elite. A former head of the anti-drug agency and a fixture in local political arenas, Herminie had already faced accusations of “witchcraft” in 2023, which were ultimately dropped.