BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Uncategorized image/svg+xml UFOA-B U20 Boys Cup 2025: Benin eliminated from the competition

UFOA-B U20 Boys Cup 2025: Benin eliminated from the competition

Uncategorized
Par Romaric Déguénon
Mis à jour:
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Les Guépards U20 du Bénin
Les Guépards U20 du Bénin@Benfoot Robot
- Advertisement -

Benin fell to Ghana (0-1) this Wednesday in the group stage of the WAFU Zone B U20 Cup. It’s a second consecutive loss for the Junior Cheetahs, who are eliminated from the tournament.

Benin will not advance beyond the first round of the WAFU Zone B U20 Cup, being held in Ghana. The Junior Cheetahs have been knocked out of the competition, qualifying for the U20 CAN, after a second consecutive defeat this Wednesday.

- Publicité-

Initially mistreated by Nigeria (4-1), the Benins this time fell to Ghana. Against the Black Starlets reduced to 10 before the break, the protégés of Coach Raymond Tchaye were defeated by a score of 1-0. The single goal of the game was scored by Blesse Ege in the 52nd minute.

It’s another disappointment for the Cheetahs who once again exit the competition at this stage of the tournament. The exact opposite for the Ghanaians who secure their qualification for the second round of this WAFU Zone B U20 Cup.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Benin: TikToker Florent Mahougnon sentenced to 24 months in prison

Benin

Fighting corruption: Benin joins the UN’s GlobE Network

Benin

SBEE: The Ivorian Hippolyte Ebagnitchié appointed new director

Benin

Benin: strengthening the staff in several courts

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast: sad news for the singer Lino Versace

Benin

Benin: appointments from this Wednesday’s council of ministers meeting

Benin

Benin: Complete minutes of the council of ministers meeting from July 16

Benin

Benin: towards the recruitment of 115 civil servants for the benefit of the Directorate of Water, Forests, and Hunting

Togo

Municipal election: Togo closes its land borders this Thursday

Benin

Malanville: Child kidnapped on July 1st found, eight suspects arrested

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS