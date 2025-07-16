UFOA-B U20 Boys Cup 2025: Benin eliminated from the competition

- Advertisement -

Benin fell to Ghana (0-1) this Wednesday in the group stage of the WAFU Zone B U20 Cup. It’s a second consecutive loss for the Junior Cheetahs, who are eliminated from the tournament.

Benin will not advance beyond the first round of the WAFU Zone B U20 Cup, being held in Ghana. The Junior Cheetahs have been knocked out of the competition, qualifying for the U20 CAN, after a second consecutive defeat this Wednesday.

- Publicité-

Initially mistreated by Nigeria (4-1), the Benins this time fell to Ghana. Against the Black Starlets reduced to 10 before the break, the protégés of Coach Raymond Tchaye were defeated by a score of 1-0. The single goal of the game was scored by Blesse Ege in the 52nd minute.

It’s another disappointment for the Cheetahs who once again exit the competition at this stage of the tournament. The exact opposite for the Ghanaians who secure their qualification for the second round of this WAFU Zone B U20 Cup.