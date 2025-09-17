UFOA B U17 Cup: two Beninese referees selected for the tournament

- Publicité-

In the lead-up to the Zone West B qualifying tournament for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations, the sub-regional body published the list of officials selected to oversee the matches. Two Beninese are included in the group.

The UFOA West B Confederation unveiled the list of officials appointed for the qualifying tournament for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled from September 20 to October 3, 2025, in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire.

Benin will be represented by two referees: Aurore Ligan, who will serve as the center referee, and Lucien Hontonnou, chosen as an assistant referee. Their dual presence highlights the rising strength of Benin’s refereeing corps on the regional stage.

On the sporting side, the Guépards cadets will take part in the competition and will play in Group B alongside Nigeria and Burkina Faso. A major challenge for the Beninese squad, which dreams of securing qualification for the final phase of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations.