Turkey: Nigerian President Bola Tinubu stumbles during an official ceremony (video)

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the subject of a minor incident on Tuesday during the official ceremony organized for his welcome in Turkey. As he was about to review the honor guard, the head of state briefly stumbled before being quickly assisted by members of his close security detail. It was more of a scare than harm: the ceremony resumed normally, with no interruption.

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın karşıladığı Nijerya Cumhurbaşkanı Bola Ahmed Tinubu yere düştü pic.twitter.com/sxpgNBhtBM — Nefes Gazetesi (@nefesgazete) January 27, 2026

Bola Tinubu is undertaking an official visit to Turkey aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Abuja and Ankara and exploring new avenues of cooperation. During his stay, he is to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on major issues such as trade, security, investments, and regional cooperation. The program also includes the signing of several memoranda of understanding between the two countries, as well as various high-level meetings.





