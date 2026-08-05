Togo: the BIDC grants 80 million euros to Coris Holding to finance SMEs

The ECOWAS Investment and Development Bank and Coris Holding have signed a financing agreement of 80 million euros, which is approximately 52.5 billion CFA francs. This line of credit is intended to strengthen the funding capacity of the banking group, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises in West Africa.

The ECOWAS Investment and Development Bank (BIDC) and Coris Holding concluded an agreement on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Lomé, regarding a credit line of 80 million euros.

The agreement was signed at the BIDC headquarters by George Agyekum Donkor, president of the institution and its board of directors, and Diakarya Ouattara, CEO of Coris Holding.

This amount, equivalent to about 52.5 billion CFA francs, aims to increase the resources that the banking group can allocate to financing businesses active in West African economies.

The funding was approved on June 16, 2026, during the 98th regular session of the BIDC’s board of directors. It was part of a set of financings totaling 105 million euros and 75 million dollars intended for the private sector and energy security in the region.

A Fund Primarily Aimed at SMEs

The credit line is primarily designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises, which represent more than 70% of Coris Holding’s loan portfolio.

According to the BIDC, this operation is expected to increase funding to productive sectors, promote financial inclusion, and contribute to the creation or consolidation of several thousand jobs in West Africa.

The agreement comes at a time when SMEs still face challenges in accessing medium and long-term financing. Partnering with Coris Holding will enable the BIDC to leverage the regional network of the group to channel resources to the beneficiary companies.

The published information does not yet specify the duration of the credit line, its interest rate, the beneficiary countries, or the detailed eligibility criteria for the enterprises.

This operation strengthens the partnership between the BIDC and Coris Holding, presented by the regional bank as one of the main financial groups within the West African Economic and Monetary Union.

The BIDC is the financial arm of ECOWAS. Based in Lomé, it finances public and private projects in the areas of infrastructure, energy, industry, and services within the community space.

Coris Holding, for its part, has developed in several West African markets through its banking subsidiaries. The group focuses a significant portion of its financing on SMEs, considered a lever for job creation and diversification of the region’s economies.