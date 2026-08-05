Mining and Energy: Côte d’Ivoire Strengthens Cooperation with Botswana

Côte d’Ivoire and Botswana have signed a cooperation agreement in the mining and energy sectors. The partnership is intended to promote the sharing of experiences in governance of natural resources, skills development, and local processing of minerals.

Côte d’Ivoire wants to leverage Botswana’s experience to accelerate the development of its extractive industry. The two countries signed the cooperation agreement on Thursday, July 30, 2026, according to information provided by the Ivorian Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy.

This rapprochement is aimed at enabling the administrations and technical actors of both countries to enhance their exchanges of expertise. It specifically focuses on mining governance, resource traceability, training local skills, and creating value around raw materials.

The partnership continues discussions that began in February 2026 during a mission by Ivorian Minister Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly to Gaborone. On that occasion, the two governments defined a roadmap to lead to the formalization of a cooperation framework between their extractive sectors.

Côte d’Ivoire wants to draw inspiration from Botswana’s model

Botswana is often cited for the role given to the mining sector in its economic development. The country has notably relied on diamond mining to fund infrastructure and support its public policies.

Côte d’Ivoire aims to learn from this experience, particularly in managing mining revenues, strengthening local content, and involving national companies in various value chains.

During preparatory discussions, the Botswana Minister of Minerals and Energy, Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, emphasized the importance of a stable regulatory framework, rigorous management of extractive revenues, and increased involvement of local populations in the development of the sector.

For Abidjan, this cooperation comes amid accelerating mineral exploration and growing interest from investors in Ivorian subsoil. Authorities are now looking to transform this geological potential into industrial activities, jobs, and sustainable revenues for the national economy.

The agreement also covers the energy sector. The extraction and processing of minerals indeed require reliable electrical infrastructure, suitable transport capabilities, and sufficient energy supply.

The two countries will thus be able to examine joint projects, strengthen their institutional capacities, and facilitate exchanges between administrations, companies, and specialized agencies. Details regarding the schedule, funding, and operational programs have not yet been made public.

This rapprochement is also expected to continue during the second edition of the International Mining and Energy Resources Fair, scheduled for November 18 to 22, 2026, in Abidjan. Botswana has been designated as the guest country for this meeting dedicated to the infrastructure needed for the development of African extractive and energy industries.

Through this partnership, Côte d’Ivoire intends to strengthen the professionalization of its mining sector, improve resource traceability, and increase the share of processing carried out on its territory.