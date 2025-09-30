Spotify: Burna Boy named Afrobeats Artist of the Year

Burna Boy tops Spotify’s 2025 Afrobeats artists ranking, ahead of Rema and Wizkid, while Davido is absent from the top 5.

Spotify has revealed its 2025 ranking of top Afrobeats artists, dominated by Nigerian talent. Burna Boy takes first place, closely followed by Rema and Wizkid. Ayra Starr, a new recruit for Asake and Roc Nation, rounds out the top 5.

By contrast, Davido, considered one of the “Afrobeats Big 3” alongside Wizkid and Burna Boy, does not appear on this list.

Spotify also published the ranking of countries consuming the most Afrobeats this year: the United States top the list, followed by Brazil, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Nigeria.