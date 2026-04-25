Naples – Lukaku: Antonio Conte expresses his deep disappointment after another tense episode.

On the day after Napoli’s wide victory over Cremonese (4-0), Antonio Conte publicly expressed his confusion and disappointment regarding Romelu Lukaku, at the heart of a disciplinary dispute with the club. The Belgian striker, who had recently been absent from training, could face legal action as relations with his coach appear to be growing more strained.

Napoli’s coach, Antonio Conte, voiced his disappointment with his striker Romelu Lukaku in the wake of SSC Napoli’s 4-0 victory over US Cremonese in Serie A on Friday. As a reminder, the Belgian international is currently subject to disciplinary measures after missing a club training session. Napoli would not rule out the possibility of pursuing legal action following this absence from a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Lukaku had taken advantage of the latest international break to join the Belgian squad to continue his physical recovery after an injury. Questioned by DAZN about this tense situation, Conte did not hide his annoyance: “I am disappointed in Romelu Lukaku. He didn’t even come to greet me. I haven’t spoken to Romelu.” The Napoli coach continued, in the same tone: “He was there, near my desk, and we did not speak. I did not expect this situation.”





