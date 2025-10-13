Senegal: Macky Sall’s brother detained in a suspected money‑laundering case

The younger brother of former Senegalese president Macky Sall, Aliou Sall, was taken into police custody this Friday at his home in Guédiawaye, together with his wife Aïssata Sall, as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering.

According to several media sources in Dakar, the measure follows an investigation opened by the Cellule nationale de traitement des informations financières (CENTIF). It reportedly detected suspicious fund movements, estimated at 240 million francs CFA, on the account of a real estate company owned by the former mayor of Guédiawaye.

During his questioning, Aliou Sall was reportedly asked to provide explanations about the origin of the funds in question, suspected of coming from irregular land transactions.

This arrest comes in a tense political context in Senegal. Since Macky Sall left power in 2024, several of his former associates have been arrested, while his son, Amadou Sall, is actively being sought by the justice system.

Macky Sall, living abroad since the end of his term, is himself the target of accusations of poor governance and misappropriation of public funds, allegations that his supporters describe as a politically motivated witch-hunt.