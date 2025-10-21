Senegal: journalist Madiambal Diagne arrested in France

Under an international arrest warrant issued by Senegalese authorities, journalist and press owner Madiambal Diagne was apprehended on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, in the Yvelines, west of Paris. The information was confirmed by one of his lawyers to the daily Le Soleil.

Senegalese journalist Madiambal Diagne, targeted by an international arrest warrant issued by his country’s police, was arrested on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, in France, specifically in the Yvelines. According to information reported by Le Soleil, he is to be presented to the public prosecutor’s office before a possible referral to the investigating chamber, which is responsible for examining the judicial follow-up of his case

This arrest comes a few weeks after the director of Groupe Avenir Communication himself announced his stay in France and his intention to return to Senegal to “face his responsibilities”.

“I arrived in France on September 24, 2025. I left Senegal the same evening after the police prevented me from leaving for France. I decided to give myself a few days to prepare my defense. I will return in a few days to face my responsibilities.”, he had posted in a message on X (formerly Twitter) on September 25.

Subsequently, on September 27, Madiambal Diagne responded to the announcement of the arrest warrant issued against him. “I acknowledge the announcement of an international arrest warrant issued against me. I reiterate that it was I who informed others of my presence in France and of my upcoming return to Senegal. I affirm that before such a warrant is executed, I will present myself to my country’s justice authorities.”, he said.

Also on the social network X, the journalist announced that he had entrusted his defense to a collective made up of several Senegalese and French lawyers. The firm William Bourdon & Associés is handling his representation in France, alongside his Senegalese colleagues, notably Me El Hadj Amadou Sall, Me Baboucar Cissé, Me Dior Diagne, Me Ramatoulaye Ba, Me Papa Sène, Me Arona Bass, Me Ousmane Thiam and Me Demba Ciré Bathily.

For now, the French authorities have not commented on any potential extradition procedure to Senegal.