Robbery foiled in Bantè: three motorbikes and a weapon abandoned by the criminals

The Republican Police foiled, on Friday, February 13, 2026, an attempted robbery in Bantè, causing the criminals to abandon three motorcycles and a firearm.

La suite après la publicité

According to the initial findings of the investigation reported by Le Matinal, the authorities were in the middle of an operation when they intercepted the individuals involved in this case. Thwarted by the rapid intervention of the police, the suspects fled, abandoning on the spot three motorcycles as well as a firearm, the nature of which was not immediately specified by authorities.

Alerted, the police secured the perimeter and carried out the standard checks. The seized vehicles and the weapon were sealed pending the next steps of the investigation.

The swift response by security services helped prevent the robbery and, at least temporarily, neutralize the threat posed by this group of criminals. The investigation continues to formally identify the authors of this attempted robbery.