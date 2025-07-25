Recognition of Palestine: France defies Israel and the United States, the Arab world applauds

- Publicité-

France will officially recognize the State of Palestine in September, announced Emmanuel Macron. A decision described as a “moral victory” by some, “reckless” by the United States, and “historic” by Saudi Arabia, against the backdrop of the war in Gaza and diplomatic failure in Doha.

Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday evening that France will recognize the State of Palestine at the UN next September. A decision that has caused an uproar from Israel and the United States. For Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, this recognition represents a “reward for terror,” referring to the fatal attacks of Hamas on October 7, 2023. He accuses the Palestinians of wanting to replace Israel and not coexist with it.

Paris reignites two-state diplomacy

Washington, Israel’s steadfast ally, also condemned this initiative “firmly.” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio considers it a “reckless” decision and a “slap in the face for the victims of October 7.” A reaction that reflects the ongoing differences between Western capitals in managing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On the side of supporters, the French decision is hailed as a historic turning point. Saudi Arabia sees it as a “historic decision” and calls for other states to follow this example. The PLO praises a step “towards the establishment of our independent state,” while Hamas also encourages a similar international dynamic.

The recognition is part of a broader project in which France and Saudi Arabia will co-chair a high-level international conference in September to revive the two-state solution. A preparatory ministerial meeting is scheduled for July 28 and 29 in New York.

A risky diplomatic bet but …

Emmanuel Macron is here trying to revive a political solution that is losing momentum. In a letter to Mahmoud Abbas, he recalls the commitments made by the latter, including the demilitarization of Hamas, general elections in 2026, and the sovereignty of the Palestinian Authority over the whole future state, including Gaza. All of these pledges that Paris hopes will be decisive in convincing Israel to return to the negotiating table.

But the timing is delicate. Ceasefire talks in Doha have recently failed, according to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. On the ground, the Gaza Strip remains under blockade, with over two million inhabitants in a dire humanitarian situation. International pressure is now exerted on Tel Aviv to allow aid to be delivered.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also announced an emergency meeting with his French and German counterparts to try to coordinate a humanitarian response. In Paris, the political class remains divided: Jean-Luc Mélenchon rejoices in a “moral victory” while Jordan Bardella denounces an “unexpected legitimization” of Hamas.

France thus becomes one of the few countries in the European Union to align with the position recently taken by Ireland, Spain, Norway, and Slovenia. A recognition that, although it does not end the conflict, brings political visibility back to the Palestinian cause in an explosive diplomatic context.