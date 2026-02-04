Public universities: 167 new assistants recruited to strengthen teaching and research

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has published the list of 167 new assistant professors recruited on probation for Benin’s public universities.

This decision is part of the drive to strengthen human resources undertaken by authorities to sustainably improve the quality of higher education.

According to an official note from the ministry, the individuals concerned are now placed at the disposal of the rectors of the various public universities.

Their deployment aims to support the institutions both pedagogically and scientifically, in a context marked by rising pressure on teaching staff numbers and the needs for academic supervision.

These young teaching-researchers were selected after a specific test, conducted in accordance with the procedures in force. Their recruitment comes as the government signals its intention to strengthen the national system for training and research, considered a strategic lever for development.

With this new wave of recruitments, the MESRS aims not only to fill certain deficits in academic staff but also to prepare the university’s succession, by focusing on profiles expected to develop into established teaching-research careers within the country’s public universities.