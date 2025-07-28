Presidential 2026: Céna makes a first breach in the electoral calendar

- Advertisement -

This was an expected step in the electoral process: the official submission of sponsorship forms to deputies and mayors.

Scheduled for Thursday, July 25, 2025, this activity listed in the calendar of the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (Céna) ultimately did not take place. A delay announced in silence, with no official explanation to date. On the opposition side, this first hiccup in the electoral calendar, raises concerns. Me Renaud Agbodjo expressed his worries last weekend during a political show.

“Since 2016, never has the process been violated so soon. Why this silence? What is hidden behind this delay?”, questions Me Renaud Agbodjo, one of the spokespersons for the Democrats party who suspects a lack of financial means to organize the elections.

When asked, the government spokesperson, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, attempts to reassure: “It’s not a problem of resources. The government has been funding all elections since 2016. The Céna manages its own schedule.”

But for many citizens and political players, the lack of communication around such a crucial milestone undermines trust. The sponsorship, mandatory for any candidacy for the supreme magistracy, is a highly sensitive procedure, and the slightest slippage can fuel suspicions and frustrations.